235 East 82nd Street

Due to COVID-19, we are unable to show at this time. Please refer to the video walkthrough - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quyM-BP6vOg&feature=emb_title



A quiet and spacious 2 bedroom in the heart of the Upper East Side! This home just received a BRAND NEW kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and black granite countertops.



This true two bedroom features bedrooms on opposites sides of the unit, a large living space, and beautiful hardwood floors.



This Pre-war, elevator building has a super and is pet-friendly! Prime location surrounded by a number of upscale local eateries, bars, entertainment and shopping. 500 FEET FROM THE Q TRAIN and a short walk to 4, 5, 6, subway lines. Also, a stone's throw from Central Park and the East River!



