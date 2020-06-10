All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

235 East 82nd Street

235 East 82nd Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 183
Location

235 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Due to COVID-19, we are unable to show at this time. Please refer to the video walkthrough - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quyM-BP6vOg&feature=emb_title

A quiet and spacious 2 bedroom in the heart of the Upper East Side! This home just received a BRAND NEW kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and black granite countertops.

This true two bedroom features bedrooms on opposites sides of the unit, a large living space, and beautiful hardwood floors.

This Pre-war, elevator building has a super and is pet-friendly! Prime location surrounded by a number of upscale local eateries, bars, entertainment and shopping. 500 FEET FROM THE Q TRAIN and a short walk to 4, 5, 6, subway lines. Also, a stone's throw from Central Park and the East River!

- Hardwood floors
- Newly renovated kitchen
- Queen sized bedrooms
- Elevator building
- Pet friendly,KITCHEN WILL BE FULLY RENOVATED --White shaker cabinets, black granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances!!!!

This true two bedroom features bedrooms on opposites sides of the unit, a large living space, and beautiful hardwood floors.

- Elevator Building
- Quiet Upper East Side block
-Close proximity to the subway and Central Park
-Well maintained/clean building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 East 82nd Street have any available units?
235 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 235 East 82nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 East 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 235 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 235 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 235 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 235 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
