All apartments in New York
Find more places like 235 EAST 46TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
235 EAST 46TH STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

235 EAST 46TH STREET

235 East 46th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

235 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
*NO FEE* Doorman 1 Bedroom in Midtown ~ Elevator & Laundry
Nestled in an elegant doorman pre war in prime Midtown East, is a charming 1 bedroom with tons of character. This building also has a laundry room on site.
The apartment features an updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. A dining area. Classic hardwood floors, crown, baseboard and picture molding, 11 ft ceilings. Great closet space and huge windows which receive tons of natural light. South facing unit.
Call, text or email Gisela to schedule an exclusive showing. No Fee! Wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 EAST 46TH STREET have any available units?
235 EAST 46TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 EAST 46TH STREET have?
Some of 235 EAST 46TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 EAST 46TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
235 EAST 46TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 EAST 46TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 235 EAST 46TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 235 EAST 46TH STREET offer parking?
No, 235 EAST 46TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 235 EAST 46TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 EAST 46TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 EAST 46TH STREET have a pool?
No, 235 EAST 46TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 235 EAST 46TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 235 EAST 46TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 235 EAST 46TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 EAST 46TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 235 EAST 46TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity