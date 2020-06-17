All apartments in New York
234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK

234 Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Location

234 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dishwasher. Heat & Hot Water Included. Microwave. Near Subway. High Ceilings. Must See. On-Site Super. Pets Allowed. Unit Only - Prime Lease. Renovated. Windowed Kitchen. Quiet. Full Separate Kitchen. Lots of Light. Hardwood Floors. Exposed Brick Norris8354

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK have any available units?
234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK have?
Some of 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK currently offering any rent specials?
234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK is pet friendly.
Does 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK offer parking?
No, 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK does not offer parking.
Does 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK have a pool?
No, 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK does not have a pool.
Does 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK have accessible units?
No, 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK does not have accessible units.
Does 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 THOMPSON STREET, NEW YORK has units with dishwashers.
