Amenities

hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

Sunny 1 Bed in East Village

......Welcome to super bright 1 Bedroom offering great space, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen (with mini fridge), large and open living space, separate windowed bathroom and a king size bedroom. Located on a tree line street in East Village, steps away from major restaurants, stores, entertainment, parks and several subway lines.Unit is located on the 4th floor of a walk up.