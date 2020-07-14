233 E 29TH ST.

Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Recently renovated 2 bedroom. Apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, microwave, washer & dryer, dishwasher, wine cooler. Available for May 1 move in. Conveniently located in the Gramercy / Murray Hill area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a around the corner from M103 & M15 bus service and just minutes to the 6 subway line.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!