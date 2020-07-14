All apartments in New York
233 E 29TH ST.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

233 E 29TH ST.

233 East 29th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Recently renovated 2 bedroom. Apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, microwave, washer & dryer, dishwasher, wine cooler. Available for May 1 move in. Conveniently located in the Gramercy / Murray Hill area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a around the corner from M103 & M15 bus service and just minutes to the 6 subway line.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 E 29TH ST. have any available units?
233 E 29TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 E 29TH ST. have?
Some of 233 E 29TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 E 29TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
233 E 29TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 E 29TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 233 E 29TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 233 E 29TH ST. offer parking?
No, 233 E 29TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 233 E 29TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 E 29TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 E 29TH ST. have a pool?
No, 233 E 29TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 233 E 29TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 233 E 29TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 233 E 29TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 E 29TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
