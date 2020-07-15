All apartments in New York
232 Elizabeth Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

232 Elizabeth Street

232 Elizabeth Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-E · Avail. now

$3,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THE PERFECT SOHO LOCATION! Rarely available lofty one bedroom with stunning light and views in prime SoHo location!OWN ROOFTOP...JUST FOR YOU!!!! new kitchen, renovated bathroom, huge closet. Best SoHo location, very quiet between You won't find a better space, location, or price! If you are looking for something out of the ordinary, prefer charm, enjoy light and views, look no further. This is a cute and quiet one bedroom apartment in a well-maintained building! ALL BRAND NEW: kitchen with new counters and stainless steel appliances; hardwood floors; and windows. Direct sunshine from many exposures.Located between East Houston and Prince,a subdued area for SoHo away from the retail commotion. One block to Greenwich Village. Less than a five minute stroll to Washington Square & NYU; the #1, C or E trains; or the West 4th Street Express station. Seconds away to everything in SoHo; most of Greenwich Village; the Hudson River; and the East Side trains. A wonderful SoHo location! Amazing charming building nearby Trader Joes as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
232 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 232 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 232 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 232 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 232 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 232 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 232 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
