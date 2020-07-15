232 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

THE PERFECT SOHO LOCATION! Rarely available lofty one bedroom with stunning light and views in prime SoHo location!OWN ROOFTOP...JUST FOR YOU!!!! new kitchen, renovated bathroom, huge closet. Best SoHo location, very quiet between You won't find a better space, location, or price! If you are looking for something out of the ordinary, prefer charm, enjoy light and views, look no further. This is a cute and quiet one bedroom apartment in a well-maintained building! ALL BRAND NEW: kitchen with new counters and stainless steel appliances; hardwood floors; and windows. Direct sunshine from many exposures.Located between East Houston and Prince,a subdued area for SoHo away from the retail commotion. One block to Greenwich Village. Less than a five minute stroll to Washington Square & NYU; the #1, C or E trains; or the West 4th Street Express station. Seconds away to everything in SoHo; most of Greenwich Village; the Hudson River; and the East Side trains. A wonderful SoHo location! Amazing charming building nearby Trader Joes as well.