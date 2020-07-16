All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

230 West 105th Street

230 West 105th Street · (917) 664-2343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 West 105th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5AA · Avail. now

$2,150

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
Welcome home to this renovated, cozy, north-facing, pre-war studio apartment in a full-service building. The comfortable living space has a Murphy bed, windowed kitchen, with stainless appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and Fisher and Paykel gas range. The windowed bathroom has been updated with a vanity, marble flooring, and decorative tiles. Two large custom built-in closets, a pantry and overhead cabinetry make for great in-unit storage. Residents enjoy panoramic views from the roof deck. The building includes central laundry, a 24-hour doorman, bike storage and live-in super.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West 105th Street have any available units?
230 West 105th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 West 105th Street have?
Some of 230 West 105th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 West 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 West 105th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 West 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 West 105th Street offer parking?
No, 230 West 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 West 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 West 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West 105th Street have a pool?
No, 230 West 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 West 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 West 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 West 105th Street has units with dishwashers.
