230 West 105th Street

Welcome home to this renovated, cozy, north-facing, pre-war studio apartment in a full-service building. The comfortable living space has a Murphy bed, windowed kitchen, with stainless appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and Fisher and Paykel gas range. The windowed bathroom has been updated with a vanity, marble flooring, and decorative tiles. Two large custom built-in closets, a pantry and overhead cabinetry make for great in-unit storage. Residents enjoy panoramic views from the roof deck. The building includes central laundry, a 24-hour doorman, bike storage and live-in super.