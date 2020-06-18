All apartments in New York
230 E 61ST ST.

230 East 61st Street · (917) 543-2077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
media room
NO FEE***Live in a Landmark Townhouse on a Landmark block in the middle of the Upper East Side. This appx.1000 sq/ft. Full floor Jr. 4 apartment is a very special home. King size Bedroom faces south for lots of light and is overlooking foliage & gardens. Large living room & dining alcove/ Home office face north also for lots of light through over sized windows.There are Wide Plank Wood Floors throughout. An Open California kitchen features Granite Counter Tops, Dishwasher, Microwave & Breakfast Bar.This home has 2 full Bathrooms & a Large Walk in Closet. You also have your own Washer/ Dryer and central air in the unit. Located on East 61st St near 3rd you are steps to the 4,5,6,N,R,W,F & Q trains, Bloomingdales, Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, many Movie theaters & many Great Restuarants & Shops. Call today to make an appointment to view this special home. anchornyc1106093

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E 61ST ST. have any available units?
230 E 61ST ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 E 61ST ST. have?
Some of 230 E 61ST ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E 61ST ST. currently offering any rent specials?
230 E 61ST ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E 61ST ST. pet-friendly?
No, 230 E 61ST ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 E 61ST ST. offer parking?
No, 230 E 61ST ST. does not offer parking.
Does 230 E 61ST ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 E 61ST ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E 61ST ST. have a pool?
No, 230 E 61ST ST. does not have a pool.
Does 230 E 61ST ST. have accessible units?
No, 230 E 61ST ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E 61ST ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 E 61ST ST. has units with dishwashers.
