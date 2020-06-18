230 E 61ST ST.

Amenities

NO FEE***Live in a Landmark Townhouse on a Landmark block in the middle of the Upper East Side. This appx.1000 sq/ft. Full floor Jr. 4 apartment is a very special home. King size Bedroom faces south for lots of light and is overlooking foliage & gardens. Large living room & dining alcove/ Home office face north also for lots of light through over sized windows.There are Wide Plank Wood Floors throughout. An Open California kitchen features Granite Counter Tops, Dishwasher, Microwave & Breakfast Bar.This home has 2 full Bathrooms & a Large Walk in Closet. You also have your own Washer/ Dryer and central air in the unit. Located on East 61st St near 3rd you are steps to the 4,5,6,N,R,W,F & Q trains, Bloomingdales, Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, many Movie theaters & many Great Restuarants & Shops. Call today to make an appointment to view this special home. anchornyc1106093