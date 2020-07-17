23 East 109th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Beautiful 4 beds/2 baths apartment just one block from Central Park! Huge amount of living space including two king-size bedrooms, two queens, a spacious open layout living area! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a full-size fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.



This unit includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and great lighting throughout, large closets, and renovated bathrooms. Well maintained elevator building with a virtual doorman. Minutes away from 4, 5, and 6 subway lines as well as M1, M2, M3, and M4 buses.



* Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives*