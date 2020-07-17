All apartments in New York
23 East 109th Street

23 East 109th Street · (347) 673-9795
Location

23 East 109th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4-J · Avail. now

$3,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Beautiful 4 beds/2 baths apartment just one block from Central Park! Huge amount of living space including two king-size bedrooms, two queens, a spacious open layout living area! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a full-size fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.

This unit includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and great lighting throughout, large closets, and renovated bathrooms. Well maintained elevator building with a virtual doorman. Minutes away from 4, 5, and 6 subway lines as well as M1, M2, M3, and M4 buses.

* Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 East 109th Street have any available units?
23 East 109th Street has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 East 109th Street have?
Some of 23 East 109th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 East 109th Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 East 109th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 East 109th Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 East 109th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 East 109th Street offer parking?
No, 23 East 109th Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 East 109th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 East 109th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 East 109th Street have a pool?
No, 23 East 109th Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 East 109th Street have accessible units?
No, 23 East 109th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 East 109th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 East 109th Street has units with dishwashers.
