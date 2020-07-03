All apartments in New York
Find more places like 23-23 31st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
23-23 31st Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

23-23 31st Avenue

23 W 31st St · (212) 381-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Koreatown
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

23 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001
Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2H · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
This renovated one bedroom, one bath rental is in an elevator building located in the heart of Astoria! The updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry for storage. The northern exposure let's in a good amount of natural light in both the bedroom and living area.

Building amenities include a common roof deck with Manhattan view, shared laundry in the basement and fitness center, which is included in the rent.

With its convenient location, ideally situated on 31st Avenue, just minutes to the N train and Astoria's most popular restaurants and bars.

Available for an August 1 lease start. Pets not allowed. The landlord is paying brokerage costs on a two year lease (Brokers CYOF).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-23 31st Avenue have any available units?
23-23 31st Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23-23 31st Avenue have?
Some of 23-23 31st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-23 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23-23 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-23 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 23-23 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 23-23 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 23-23 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23-23 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-23 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-23 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 23-23 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23-23 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23-23 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23-23 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23-23 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23-23 31st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity