23-23 31st Avenue

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym

This renovated one bedroom, one bath rental is in an elevator building located in the heart of Astoria! The updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry for storage. The northern exposure let's in a good amount of natural light in both the bedroom and living area.



Building amenities include a common roof deck with Manhattan view, shared laundry in the basement and fitness center, which is included in the rent.



With its convenient location, ideally situated on 31st Avenue, just minutes to the N train and Astoria's most popular restaurants and bars.



Available for an August 1 lease start. Pets not allowed. The landlord is paying brokerage costs on a two year lease (Brokers CYOF).