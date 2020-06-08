229 W 115th St

Amenities

This is a new renovated 4 bedroom/2 Bath on West 115th Street near Columbia University. Queen & Full sized bedrooms with closets and windows in each. New hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances throughout.



This is a NO FEE listing!



APARTMENT FEATURES



- No Fee for Direct Clients

- Steps to B,C,2,3, Trains

- Near Central Park

- Pet Friendly

-Granite Kitchen Counter top w/ Dishwasher

- New Stainless Steel Appliances

- Queen Size Bedrooms



Flexible move in dates please feel free to reach out,12-24 month Leases.



Gross Rent $4,700 to be paid monthly.



Photos are of the actual apartment!

You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend one of our open house, or scheduled showings. For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.