All apartments in New York
Find more places like 229 W 115th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
229 W 115th St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

229 W 115th St

229 West 115th Street · (646) 708-3429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

229 West 115th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a new renovated 4 bedroom/2 Bath on West 115th Street near Columbia University. Queen & Full sized bedrooms with closets and windows in each. New hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances throughout.

This is a NO FEE listing!

APARTMENT FEATURES

- No Fee for Direct Clients
- Steps to B,C,2,3, Trains
- Near Central Park
- Pet Friendly
-Granite Kitchen Counter top w/ Dishwasher
- New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Queen Size Bedrooms

Flexible move in dates please feel free to reach out,12-24 month Leases.

Gross Rent $4,700 to be paid monthly.

Photos are of the actual apartment!
You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend one of our open house, or scheduled showings. For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 W 115th St have any available units?
229 W 115th St has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 W 115th St have?
Some of 229 W 115th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 W 115th St currently offering any rent specials?
229 W 115th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W 115th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 W 115th St is pet friendly.
Does 229 W 115th St offer parking?
No, 229 W 115th St does not offer parking.
Does 229 W 115th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W 115th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W 115th St have a pool?
No, 229 W 115th St does not have a pool.
Does 229 W 115th St have accessible units?
No, 229 W 115th St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W 115th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 W 115th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 229 W 115th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity