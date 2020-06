Amenities

Video Tour is the actual apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtrUl807ISI



Located on the 3rd Floor of an elevator building, this true 2 bedroom features exposed bricks, high ceilings and hardwood floors. It also will be receiving a NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN with new stainless steel appliances. The unit also has great closet space and a walk-in closet in the second bedroom!



Ideal for a share as the bedrooms are well proportioned.



Located just 1 block from the entrance to the new 2nd Ave subway (on 83rd St) and 3 blocks from the 4/5/6 (on 86th St). Laundry & dry cleaner with free pick-up/ drop-off half a block away (217 E 84th St).,- True two bedroom in well maintained elevator building

- Easy access to express subway (86th St.) and new 2nd Ave Q train

- Prime tree-lined Upper East Side block with endless shopping and dining options



PHOTO'S ARE OF IDENTICAL UNIT ON A DIFFERENT FLOOR