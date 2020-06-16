2285 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities
Enjoy this NEW Gut Renovated 2 bedroom located in the heart of Central Harlem !
NO FEE! NO FEE!
This apartments offers the most AMAZING modern renovations:
-Queen sized spacious bedrooms
-Large Closets w/ custom organizers
-Very sunny!
-FULLY Gut Renovated
-Brand NEW SS Appliances
-Microwave and Dishwasher!
-NEW Hard wood floors
YOUR VERY OWN WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT
Conveniently located right across Proof Coffee Roasters, Harlem Hops, near Harlem Hospital, The new Whole Foods at 125th, Plenty of Shopping, Coffee Shops, Grocery stores and restaurants like Red Rooster, Corner Social, Harlem Shake and more !
Near the 2,3,A,C Trains.
Apartment is currently occupied. Photos are from a similar unit.