2285 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Enjoy this NEW Gut Renovated 2 bedroom located in the heart of Central Harlem !



NO FEE! NO FEE!

This apartments offers the most AMAZING modern renovations:

-Queen sized spacious bedrooms

-Large Closets w/ custom organizers

-Very sunny!

-FULLY Gut Renovated

-Brand NEW SS Appliances

-Microwave and Dishwasher!

-NEW Hard wood floors



YOUR VERY OWN WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT



Conveniently located right across Proof Coffee Roasters, Harlem Hops, near Harlem Hospital, The new Whole Foods at 125th, Plenty of Shopping, Coffee Shops, Grocery stores and restaurants like Red Rooster, Corner Social, Harlem Shake and more !

Near the 2,3,A,C Trains.



Apartment is currently occupied. Photos are from a similar unit.