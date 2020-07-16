228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 BED FULL AMENITIES IN UPPER WEST SIDE - Property Id: 302111



NO BROKER FEES. Located on a tree lined Manhattan Street amongst historic brownstones, Parc Coliseum is conveniently situated between West End Avenue and Broadway in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Walk one block to the 72nd street subway (1, 2 and 3) from your Parc Coliseum home. The gorgeous apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, elegant fixtures and hardwood flooring. Walk to trendy shops, lively entertainment and fine dining.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302111

Property Id 302111



(RLNE5865007)