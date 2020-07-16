All apartments in New York
228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B

228 West 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 BED FULL AMENITIES IN UPPER WEST SIDE - Property Id: 302111

NO BROKER FEES. Located on a tree lined Manhattan Street amongst historic brownstones, Parc Coliseum is conveniently situated between West End Avenue and Broadway in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Walk one block to the 72nd street subway (1, 2 and 3) from your Parc Coliseum home. The gorgeous apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, elegant fixtures and hardwood flooring. Walk to trendy shops, lively entertainment and fine dining.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302111
Property Id 302111

(RLNE5865007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B have any available units?
228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B have?
Some of 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B currently offering any rent specials?
228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B is pet friendly.
Does 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B offer parking?
No, 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B does not offer parking.
Does 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B have a pool?
No, 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B does not have a pool.
Does 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B have accessible units?
No, 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 WEST 71ST STREET 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
