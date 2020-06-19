2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Large 2 bedroom, completely renovated with washer/dryer in unit in Prime Central Harlem!



NO BROKER FEE!!



Photos of the actual unit

*Virtual tour available upon request*



Apartment Features:

-Appealing modern kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher & Microwave

-Glistening Hardwood flooring, recessed lighting

-KING-size Master bedroom with a HUGE closet!

-Full-size secondary Bedroom

-Washer/Dryer in the linen closet with built-in shelves!

-Bright renovated Bathroom

-An abundance of closet space



This beautiful unit is conveniently located close to an array of trendy restaurants, lounges, shops, plenty of banks, supermarkets, and transportation including the 2, 3, A, & C Trains.



Upon viewing this apartment, I can also drive you in my vehicle to see almost any other listing that you may be interested in to help you secure your next NYC apartment as smooth as possible!