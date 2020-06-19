All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2273 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (917) 280-5971
Location

2273 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$2,599

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom, completely renovated with washer/dryer in unit in Prime Central Harlem!

NO BROKER FEE!!

Photos of the actual unit
*Virtual tour available upon request*

Apartment Features:
-Appealing modern kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher & Microwave
-Glistening Hardwood flooring, recessed lighting
-KING-size Master bedroom with a HUGE closet!
-Full-size secondary Bedroom
-Washer/Dryer in the linen closet with built-in shelves!
-Bright renovated Bathroom
-An abundance of closet space

This beautiful unit is conveniently located close to an array of trendy restaurants, lounges, shops, plenty of banks, supermarkets, and transportation including the 2, 3, A, & C Trains.

Upon viewing this apartment, I can also drive you in my vehicle to see almost any other listing that you may be interested in to help you secure your next NYC apartment as smooth as possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2273 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
