2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Please see walkthrough video after the pictures for VIRTUAL TOUR!One of a kind ! 1100sf convertible 4 bedroom plus Den w/window.Newly renovated apartment, with a real eat in Kitchen with all new appliances.This apartment features Over size windows, high celling, French doors, exposed brick walls, 2 original fire places, each room has a build in closets space on top of the hallway closets.New hardwood floors all through the unit.All 4 bedrooms fit queen size bd.Just steps away from the 2,3,B and C trains and M2 Bus!Very close to the new Columbia science building and a ton of shops on 125th Street- which is right down the streetThis will not last!