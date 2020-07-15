All apartments in New York
2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:33 AM

2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2270 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (212) 957-4100
Location

2270 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please see walkthrough video after the pictures for VIRTUAL TOUR!One of a kind ! 1100sf convertible 4 bedroom plus Den w/window.Newly renovated apartment, with a real eat in Kitchen with all new appliances.This apartment features Over size windows, high celling, French doors, exposed brick walls, 2 original fire places, each room has a build in closets space on top of the hallway closets.New hardwood floors all through the unit.All 4 bedrooms fit queen size bd.Just steps away from the 2,3,B and C trains and M2 Bus!Very close to the new Columbia science building and a ton of shops on 125th Street- which is right down the streetThis will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
