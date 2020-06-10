227 Grand Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator key fob access

This floor to ceiling windowed one bedroom one bath apartment is perfectly located in a newly developed building in the heart of Nolita. This serene and sunny retreat in an highly coveted location on the borders of SoHo and Little Italy.Enter via key fobbed accessed entrance and elevator locked and enjoy the large open-plan living/dining room with brand new hardwood floors and open views looking North over Grand Street and onto the iconic El Capitale historic bank building. The newly renovated open chef s kitchen is equipped with new stainless-steel appliances.The split layout places the bedroom on the corner of the building for maximum privacy. The bathroom includes a soaking tub and a gorgeous standing shower.Other features of the lovely apartment include city quiet windows, washer/dryer, and central air-conditioning.Grand Elizabeth Manor is located on the crossroads of Soho and Nolita, steps away from the best of what downtown Manhattan as to offer. This pet-friendly condominium features video virtual doorman intercom and a roof terrace. Steps from the 6/J/Z/N/Q/R/W/B/D Subway lines and the heart of Nolita with an abundance of shops and restaurants, this centrally located building is accessible as it is desirable.