All apartments in New York
Find more places like 227 Grand Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
227 Grand Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

227 Grand Street

227 Grand Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

227 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
key fob access
This floor to ceiling windowed one bedroom one bath apartment is perfectly located in a newly developed building in the heart of Nolita. This serene and sunny retreat in an highly coveted location on the borders of SoHo and Little Italy.Enter via key fobbed accessed entrance and elevator locked and enjoy the large open-plan living/dining room with brand new hardwood floors and open views looking North over Grand Street and onto the iconic El Capitale historic bank building. The newly renovated open chef s kitchen is equipped with new stainless-steel appliances.The split layout places the bedroom on the corner of the building for maximum privacy. The bathroom includes a soaking tub and a gorgeous standing shower.Other features of the lovely apartment include city quiet windows, washer/dryer, and central air-conditioning.Grand Elizabeth Manor is located on the crossroads of Soho and Nolita, steps away from the best of what downtown Manhattan as to offer. This pet-friendly condominium features video virtual doorman intercom and a roof terrace. Steps from the 6/J/Z/N/Q/R/W/B/D Subway lines and the heart of Nolita with an abundance of shops and restaurants, this centrally located building is accessible as it is desirable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Grand Street have any available units?
227 Grand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Grand Street have?
Some of 227 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Grand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Grand Street is pet friendly.
Does 227 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 227 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 227 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 227 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 227 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 227 Grand Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity