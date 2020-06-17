227 e 69 Street

Amenities

Brick exposed huge cozy one bedroom with a fireplace right off Third Avenue ~ Available June 1. Glorious renovated one bedroom with a spacious living room that features exposed brick, a fireplace, high beamed ceilings. Quiet bedroom fits a king size bed leaving a good space for a table and extra closets. Renovated bright kitchen with full size appliance. And YES, plenty of closet space! This amazing building is located in the most desired area of Upper East Side, close to transportation (6, Q trains, M66, M101, M102, M103 and some select buses), parks, shopping and exclusive restaurants. NO DOGS. Please call/text Ekaterina at 718* 879 *0234 or Mark Danich 917 * 892* 7622.Note: Photos are of the unit a few floors down