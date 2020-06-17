All apartments in New York
227 e 69 Street
227 East 69th Street · (718) 879-0234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
227 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
recently renovated
Brick exposed huge cozy one bedroom with a fireplace right off Third Avenue ~ Available June 1. Glorious renovated one bedroom with a spacious living room that features exposed brick, a fireplace, high beamed ceilings. Quiet bedroom fits a king size bed leaving a good space for a table and extra closets. Renovated bright kitchen with full size appliance. And YES, plenty of closet space! This amazing building is located in the most desired area of Upper East Side, close to transportation (6, Q trains, M66, M101, M102, M103 and some select buses), parks, shopping and exclusive restaurants. NO DOGS. Please call/text Ekaterina at 718* 879 *0234 or Mark Danich 917 * 892* 7622.Note: Photos are of the unit a few floors down

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 227 e 69 Street have any available units?
227 e 69 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 227 e 69 Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 e 69 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 e 69 Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 e 69 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 227 e 69 Street offer parking?
No, 227 e 69 Street does not offer parking.
Does 227 e 69 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 e 69 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 e 69 Street have a pool?
No, 227 e 69 Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 e 69 Street have accessible units?
No, 227 e 69 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 e 69 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 e 69 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 e 69 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 e 69 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
