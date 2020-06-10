All apartments in New York
Find more places like 225 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
225 West 83rd Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

225 West 83rd Street

225 West 83rd Street · (212) 381-2632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

225 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
valet service
NO FEE. LUXURY ONE BEDROOM. This well-proportioned and cheery 1BR residence in a luxury condo in the heart of the Upper West Side could be your next home! Measuring 900 square feet with a separate dining area, the home has high-end finishes including a kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a marble bath, wide plank floors, generous closet space, including a walk-in. The generous sized bedroom is a peaceful sanctuary. You get all of this at the high-end Bromley, a full-service condo with 24 hour door staff. Added bonus: Rent includes use of fitness center, pool, sauna & steam rooms, dance studio, roof deck, and playroom and valet service at no extra fee. This unbeatable UWS location is between Central and Riverside Parks, around the corner from Zabar's and near Fairway, Citarella and Trader Joe's and conveniently located near the 1 train and the 2-3 express trains which are all disinfected nightly as well as the crosstown bus.Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 West 83rd Street have any available units?
225 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 225 West 83rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 West 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 West 83rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 West 83rd Street does offer parking.
Does 225 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 West 83rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 225 West 83rd Street has a pool.
Does 225 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 225 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 225 West 83rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity