225 West 83rd Street

NO FEE. LUXURY ONE BEDROOM. This well-proportioned and cheery 1BR residence in a luxury condo in the heart of the Upper West Side could be your next home! Measuring 900 square feet with a separate dining area, the home has high-end finishes including a kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a marble bath, wide plank floors, generous closet space, including a walk-in. The generous sized bedroom is a peaceful sanctuary. You get all of this at the high-end Bromley, a full-service condo with 24 hour door staff. Added bonus: Rent includes use of fitness center, pool, sauna & steam rooms, dance studio, roof deck, and playroom and valet service at no extra fee. This unbeatable UWS location is between Central and Riverside Parks, around the corner from Zabar's and near Fairway, Citarella and Trader Joe's and conveniently located near the 1 train and the 2-3 express trains which are all disinfected nightly as well as the crosstown bus.Sorry, no pets.