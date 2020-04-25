225 West 10th Street

Amenities

Meticulously renovated, spacious 1 bedroom on one of the most sought after blocks in the West Village, it represents the perfect blend of pre-war character and modern conveniences making it a perfect intimate residence.

West 10th Street is a boutique building with great amenities including; a beautifully outfitted roof deck, gorgeous city views, laundry and part-time super. This apartment boasts brand new, windowed chef's kitchen with custom-built cabinets, Ceasar stone countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The spacious queen-sized bedroom features floor to ceiling custom made closets with generous storage space up above. As you walk in, you'll immediately notice the height of the ceilings, which creates a refreshing sense of space and light. A truly West Village gem on a 4th-floor walk-up in a very well maintained condo building.