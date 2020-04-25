All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

225 West 10th Street

225 West 10th Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Meticulously renovated, spacious 1 bedroom on one of the most sought after blocks in the West Village, it represents the perfect blend of pre-war character and modern conveniences making it a perfect intimate residence.
West 10th Street is a boutique building with great amenities including; a beautifully outfitted roof deck, gorgeous city views, laundry and part-time super. This apartment boasts brand new, windowed chef's kitchen with custom-built cabinets, Ceasar stone countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The spacious queen-sized bedroom features floor to ceiling custom made closets with generous storage space up above. As you walk in, you'll immediately notice the height of the ceilings, which creates a refreshing sense of space and light. A truly West Village gem on a 4th-floor walk-up in a very well maintained condo building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 West 10th Street have any available units?
225 West 10th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 225 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 225 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 225 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 West 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 West 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
