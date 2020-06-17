All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

225 East 58th Street

225 E 58th St · (212) 688-1000 ext. 537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 E 58th St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Building features: Completely renovated in 2005.

This unit is offered fully Furnished included the kitchen which is fully equipped including dishwasher and microwave, central air-conditioning, and heat.
Laundry room in the building, video intercom, rooftop deck. Brazilian hardwood floors, high ceilings, oversize windows facing South, bright and quiet apartment.

Great for corporate users or shares.

For the best cleaning practices, any kind of smoking or pets are not allowed in the building

Close to all Transportation and one block from Whole Foods Market

Please free to watch the videos:

https://youtu.be/ruEj2jKlQjc

https://youtu.be/YnzxEwNBE5Y

Property Summary

3 BR Duplex Apt.4A or 2BR apart 4B with a large dining room.
1 Full master bath and one powder room (Full marble).
Please feel free to contact us for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 58th Street have any available units?
225 East 58th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East 58th Street have?
Some of 225 East 58th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 East 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 East 58th Street offer parking?
No, 225 East 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 East 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 225 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 East 58th Street has units with dishwashers.
