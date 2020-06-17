225 East 58th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Building features: Completely renovated in 2005.



This unit is offered fully Furnished included the kitchen which is fully equipped including dishwasher and microwave, central air-conditioning, and heat.

Laundry room in the building, video intercom, rooftop deck. Brazilian hardwood floors, high ceilings, oversize windows facing South, bright and quiet apartment.



Great for corporate users or shares.



For the best cleaning practices, any kind of smoking or pets are not allowed in the building



Close to all Transportation and one block from Whole Foods Market



Please free to watch the videos:



https://youtu.be/ruEj2jKlQjc



https://youtu.be/YnzxEwNBE5Y



Property Summary



3 BR Duplex Apt.4A or 2BR apart 4B with a large dining room.

1 Full master bath and one powder room (Full marble).

Please feel free to contact us for more info.