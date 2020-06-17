All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2244 First Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2244 First Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

2244 First Avenue

2244 1st Avenue · (862) 218-3851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2244 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated, floor through, separate 2-bedroom apartment located on the 3rd floor in a private & quiet 6-family
building in East Harlem 2,600/mo. On 1st Avenue between 115th and 116th St. Onsite superintendent with owner/management around the corner.
APT DETAILS:
- large custom kitchen with solid oak cabinetry & rosewood granite countertops
- stainless steel appliances: frig, gas range & microwave
- hardwood floors throughout & ceramic tile in kitchen
- open living room off of the kitchen with exposed brick
- 2 equal queen-size bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit
- large windows and full closet in each bedroom
- additional coat closet with overhead storage in foyer
- ceramic tile bathroom with all amenities
- heat and hot water included
- monthly exterminator (free of charge to tenants)
Requirements: Tenant must earn at least 40x the rent with Good Credit (680 or higher) Viewings are by appointment only. Please contact me to book your viewing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 First Avenue have any available units?
2244 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 First Avenue have?
Some of 2244 First Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2244 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2244 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2244 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 2244 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2244 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 2244 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2244 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2244 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2244 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2244 First Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity