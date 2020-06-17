2244 First Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated, floor through, separate 2-bedroom apartment located on the 3rd floor in a private & quiet 6-family

building in East Harlem 2,600/mo. On 1st Avenue between 115th and 116th St. Onsite superintendent with owner/management around the corner.

APT DETAILS:

- large custom kitchen with solid oak cabinetry & rosewood granite countertops

- stainless steel appliances: frig, gas range & microwave

- hardwood floors throughout & ceramic tile in kitchen

- open living room off of the kitchen with exposed brick

- 2 equal queen-size bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit

- large windows and full closet in each bedroom

- additional coat closet with overhead storage in foyer

- ceramic tile bathroom with all amenities

- heat and hot water included

- monthly exterminator (free of charge to tenants)

Requirements: Tenant must earn at least 40x the rent with Good Credit (680 or higher) Viewings are by appointment only. Please contact me to book your viewing today