2244 First Avenue

Amenities
Renovated, floor through, separate 2-bedroom apartment located on the 3rd floor in a private & quiet 6-family
building in East Harlem 2,600/mo. On 1st Avenue between 115th and 116th St. Onsite superintendent with owner/management around the corner.
APT DETAILS:
- large custom kitchen with solid oak cabinetry & rosewood granite countertops
- stainless steel appliances: frig, gas range & microwave
- hardwood floors throughout & ceramic tile in kitchen
- open living room off of the kitchen with exposed brick
- 2 equal queen-size bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit
- large windows and full closet in each bedroom
- additional coat closet with overhead storage in foyer
- ceramic tile bathroom with all amenities
- heat and hot water included
- monthly exterminator (free of charge to tenants)
Requirements: Tenant must earn at least 40x the rent with Good Credit (680 or higher) Viewings are by appointment only. Please contact me to book your viewing today