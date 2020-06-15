224 East 11th Street

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets bike storage

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

SPONSOR UNIT: Quick co-op approval! Renew year after year, no limit.



This over-sized two bedroom and two full bathroom apartment is in a PRIME location on East 11th street just off of 3rd Avenue. The apartment features a renovated open windowed kitchen, with Cesar stone counter-tops, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. The larger bedroom is HUGE and can comfortably accommodate a king bed and furniture, has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is queen size with exposed brick, two closets and two windows.



This intimate co-op building is very well maintained and clean and offers laundry, storage, and bike storage. East 11th street is one of the best streets in the East Village, a few blocks from Union Square and the L,N,Q,R,4,5,6 trains as well as the and M14D and M14A buses.,SPONSOR UNIT: Quick co-op approval! Renew year after year, no limit.



This over-sized two bedroom and two full bathroom apartment is in a PRIME location on East 11th street just off of 3rd Avenue. The apartment features a renovated open windowed kitchen, with Cesar stone counter-tops, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. The larger bedroom is HUGE and can comfortably accommodate a kind bed and furniture, has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is queen size with exposed brick, two closets and two windows.



This intimate co-op building is very well maintained and clean and offers laundry, storage, and bike storage. East 11th street is one of the best streets in the East Village, a few blocks from Union Square and the L,N,Q,R,4,5,6 trains as well as the and M14D and M14A buses.