All apartments in New York
Find more places like 224 East 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
224 East 11th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

224 East 11th Street

224 East 11th Street · (415) 309-4897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

224 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GR · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
SPONSOR UNIT: Quick co-op approval! Renew year after year, no limit.

This over-sized two bedroom and two full bathroom apartment is in a PRIME location on East 11th street just off of 3rd Avenue. The apartment features a renovated open windowed kitchen, with Cesar stone counter-tops, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. The larger bedroom is HUGE and can comfortably accommodate a king bed and furniture, has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is queen size with exposed brick, two closets and two windows.

This intimate co-op building is very well maintained and clean and offers laundry, storage, and bike storage. East 11th street is one of the best streets in the East Village, a few blocks from Union Square and the L,N,Q,R,4,5,6 trains as well as the and M14D and M14A buses.,SPONSOR UNIT: Quick co-op approval! Renew year after year, no limit.

This over-sized two bedroom and two full bathroom apartment is in a PRIME location on East 11th street just off of 3rd Avenue. The apartment features a renovated open windowed kitchen, with Cesar stone counter-tops, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. The larger bedroom is HUGE and can comfortably accommodate a kind bed and furniture, has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is queen size with exposed brick, two closets and two windows.

This intimate co-op building is very well maintained and clean and offers laundry, storage, and bike storage. East 11th street is one of the best streets in the East Village, a few blocks from Union Square and the L,N,Q,R,4,5,6 trains as well as the and M14D and M14A buses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 East 11th Street have any available units?
224 East 11th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 224 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 East 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 224 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 224 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 224 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 224 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 224 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 East 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 East 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 224 East 11th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity