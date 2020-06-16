222 Avenue B

Amenities

This is a gorgeous two bedroom with a private roof deck. Apartment features exposed brick, marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen that has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Unit has individual climate control, video intercom, storage loft and more! Available for August 1st move-in.Great East Village location steps from M15 Selectbus Service, crosstown busses, and the L train. Steps from some of the NYCs best restaurants and nightlife, including Brindle Room, Drop Off Service, and Westville East.Please call office for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1122