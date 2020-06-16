All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
222 Avenue B
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

222 Avenue B

222 Avenue B · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a gorgeous two bedroom with a private roof deck. Apartment features exposed brick, marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen that has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Unit has individual climate control, video intercom, storage loft and more! Available for August 1st move-in.Great East Village location steps from M15 Selectbus Service, crosstown busses, and the L train. Steps from some of the NYCs best restaurants and nightlife, including Brindle Room, Drop Off Service, and Westville East.Please call office for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Avenue B have any available units?
222 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Avenue B have?
Some of 222 Avenue B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
222 Avenue B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 222 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 222 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 222 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Avenue B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 222 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 222 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 222 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
