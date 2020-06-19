All apartments in New York
221 West 21st Street
221 West 21st Street

221 West 21st Street · (212) 256-1319
Location

221 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
LIGHT-FILLED JUNIOR ONE BEDROOM

Please see link to 3D virtual tour:https://listing3d.com/221-west-21st-street-chelsea-manhattan-new-york-ny/lYQAAEEkAAAYb

This stunning south-facing architect-designed junior one-bedroom apartment is perfectly situated on a quiet, tree-lined street in Chelsea. Elevator in the building.

Apartment 3A features high ceilings with recessed lighting, exposed brick walls, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, marble counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances.

This is a well-maintained building with newly renovated, industrial chic common areas, updated laundry room, storage cages and bike racks. Roof rights are available for purchase to create a private roof deck with Empire State Building view.

Closely situated to many world-class art galleries, the High Line Park, retail stores, restaurants, and a thriving entertainment scene, Chelsea is the perfect combination between uptown Ritz and downtown glam. Transportation (1, C, E, F, M, and Path trains) is nearby which allows you to get around the city effortlessly.

LARGE STORAGE CAGE INCLUDED (35 inches wide x 49 inches deep x 85 inches high)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 West 21st Street have any available units?
221 West 21st Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 West 21st Street have?
Some of 221 West 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 221 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 221 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 221 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 221 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
