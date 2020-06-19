Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

LIGHT-FILLED JUNIOR ONE BEDROOM



Please see link to 3D virtual tour:https://listing3d.com/221-west-21st-street-chelsea-manhattan-new-york-ny/lYQAAEEkAAAYb



This stunning south-facing architect-designed junior one-bedroom apartment is perfectly situated on a quiet, tree-lined street in Chelsea. Elevator in the building.



Apartment 3A features high ceilings with recessed lighting, exposed brick walls, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, marble counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances.



This is a well-maintained building with newly renovated, industrial chic common areas, updated laundry room, storage cages and bike racks. Roof rights are available for purchase to create a private roof deck with Empire State Building view.



Closely situated to many world-class art galleries, the High Line Park, retail stores, restaurants, and a thriving entertainment scene, Chelsea is the perfect combination between uptown Ritz and downtown glam. Transportation (1, C, E, F, M, and Path trains) is nearby which allows you to get around the city effortlessly.



LARGE STORAGE CAGE INCLUDED (35 inches wide x 49 inches deep x 85 inches high)