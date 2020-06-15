221 East 82nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly elevator doorman

Welcome to this spacious and bright studio apartment on high floor w/ over- sized north facing window and Juliet balcony!



This studio is very quiet featuring marble bathroom and great closet space.



Just a few blocks to Whole Foods, Fairway, and Equinox as well as many other neighborhood favorites.



Located in an well maintained elevator building w/ laundry room and Live in Super located on quiet and tree lined 82nd St and extremely close to Q,4,5 and 6 trains for easy transportation.,Big Studio Apartment Now Offering 1 Month Free + $1,000 Security Deposit!



This is a spacious studio with three closets! This apartment features a bright and spacious layout with hardwood flooring all throughout, high ceilings and flooded with natural light. This unit is beautifully placed in the heart of NYC and it's elevator building which also features a laundry room for residents convenience; truly a must see! Pets welcomed!



*Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on an 16 month lease term if you move-in by Dec 15.

** $1,000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only.

***Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.