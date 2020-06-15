All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

221 East 82nd Street

221 East 82nd Street · (201) 615-5029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome to this spacious and bright studio apartment on high floor w/ over- sized north facing window and Juliet balcony!

This studio is very quiet featuring marble bathroom and great closet space.

Just a few blocks to Whole Foods, Fairway, and Equinox as well as many other neighborhood favorites.

Located in an well maintained elevator building w/ laundry room and Live in Super located on quiet and tree lined 82nd St and extremely close to Q,4,5 and 6 trains for easy transportation.,Big Studio Apartment Now Offering 1 Month Free + $1,000 Security Deposit!

This is a spacious studio with three closets! This apartment features a bright and spacious layout with hardwood flooring all throughout, high ceilings and flooded with natural light. This unit is beautifully placed in the heart of NYC and it's elevator building which also features a laundry room for residents convenience; truly a must see! Pets welcomed!

Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone. Visit our site for a complete list of availabilities, Array Rentals
http://www.arrayrentals.com/

*Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on an 16 month lease term if you move-in by Dec 15.
** $1,000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only.
***Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 East 82nd Street have any available units?
221 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 221 East 82nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 East 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 221 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 221 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 221 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 221 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
