All apartments in New York
Find more places like 220 East 44th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
220 East 44th Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:51 AM

220 East 44th Street

220 East 44th Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

220 East 44th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
media room
sauna
From a private drive court enter into the sanctuary of a 30-foot soaring lobby evoking modern elegance and timeless sophistication where staff and concierge are ready to meet your every need. Indulge in a full array of lifestyle services that take care of tutoring to travel arrangements and everything in between. You will find excellence in every detail of the studio to two bedroom residences each appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom closets, kitchens with Italian cabinetry, custom countertops to full-height backsplashes and a suite of integrated Bosch appliances. Each home comes equipped with its own washer and dryer. Bathrooms include a custom cloud-white Italian vanity, oversized, recessed medicine cabinet and mirror, floor-to-ceiling tiled walls and a spa-like shower to wash away your worries. Amenities:
Sky Lounge* featuring an entertainment bar, private wine storage, fireside seating, and dining room with service kitchen
Club Level featuring Children's Playroom and outdoor children's playground, Tech Lounge with private meeting rooms, Golf Simulator, and Theater Room
Outdoor terrace* with green space and bbq grills*
The Arena hosts state-of-the-art equipment, Private and Group Scheduled Classes, a Full size basketball court, and Squash court
18-meter sky-lit swimming pool*
Spa and sauna facilities*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 East 44th Street have any available units?
220 East 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 East 44th Street have?
Some of 220 East 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 East 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 East 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 East 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 East 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 East 44th Street offer parking?
No, 220 East 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 East 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 East 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 East 44th Street have a pool?
Yes, 220 East 44th Street has a pool.
Does 220 East 44th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 220 East 44th Street has accessible units.
Does 220 East 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 East 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 220 East 44th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity