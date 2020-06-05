220 East 44th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse concierge playground pool bbq/grill hot tub lobby media room sauna

From a private drive court enter into the sanctuary of a 30-foot soaring lobby evoking modern elegance and timeless sophistication where staff and concierge are ready to meet your every need. Indulge in a full array of lifestyle services that take care of tutoring to travel arrangements and everything in between. You will find excellence in every detail of the studio to two bedroom residences each appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom closets, kitchens with Italian cabinetry, custom countertops to full-height backsplashes and a suite of integrated Bosch appliances. Each home comes equipped with its own washer and dryer. Bathrooms include a custom cloud-white Italian vanity, oversized, recessed medicine cabinet and mirror, floor-to-ceiling tiled walls and a spa-like shower to wash away your worries. Amenities:

Sky Lounge* featuring an entertainment bar, private wine storage, fireside seating, and dining room with service kitchen

Club Level featuring Children's Playroom and outdoor children's playground, Tech Lounge with private meeting rooms, Golf Simulator, and Theater Room

Outdoor terrace* with green space and bbq grills*

The Arena hosts state-of-the-art equipment, Private and Group Scheduled Classes, a Full size basketball court, and Squash court

18-meter sky-lit swimming pool*

Spa and sauna facilities*