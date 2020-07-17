22 Mount Morris Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

An incredible opportunity to live on Mount Morris Park in a fully renovated, spacious, top floor apartment with incredible light. 10 min walk to Central Park, 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, new hardwood floors throughout, views of Manhattan skyline including Empire State Building. South-facing with all-day sun. 15 mins to Midtown, 2 and 3 lines two blocks away with Whole Foods and lots of shopping and restaurants.



Sublet August 1 - June 30, shorter terms considered but long term preferable.