Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:49 AM

22 Mount Morris Park West

22 Mt Morris Park West · (201) 845-7300
Location

22 Mt Morris Park West, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
An incredible opportunity to live on Mount Morris Park in a fully renovated, spacious, top floor apartment with incredible light. 10 min walk to Central Park, 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, new hardwood floors throughout, views of Manhattan skyline including Empire State Building. South-facing with all-day sun. 15 mins to Midtown, 2 and 3 lines two blocks away with Whole Foods and lots of shopping and restaurants.

Sublet August 1 - June 30, shorter terms considered but long term preferable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Mount Morris Park West have any available units?
22 Mount Morris Park West has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Mount Morris Park West have?
Some of 22 Mount Morris Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Mount Morris Park West currently offering any rent specials?
22 Mount Morris Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Mount Morris Park West pet-friendly?
No, 22 Mount Morris Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 Mount Morris Park West offer parking?
No, 22 Mount Morris Park West does not offer parking.
Does 22 Mount Morris Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Mount Morris Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Mount Morris Park West have a pool?
No, 22 Mount Morris Park West does not have a pool.
Does 22 Mount Morris Park West have accessible units?
No, 22 Mount Morris Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Mount Morris Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Mount Morris Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
