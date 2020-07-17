22 Mount Morris Park West

Amenities
An incredible opportunity to live on Mount Morris Park in a fully renovated, spacious, top floor apartment with incredible light. 10 min walk to Central Park, 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, new hardwood floors throughout, views of Manhattan skyline including Empire State Building. South-facing with all-day sun. 15 mins to Midtown, 2 and 3 lines two blocks away with Whole Foods and lots of shopping and restaurants.
Sublet August 1 - June 30, shorter terms considered but long term preferable.