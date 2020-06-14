All apartments in New York
22 Jones Street
22 Jones Street

22 Jones Street · (917) 370-7806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Jones Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
MODERN RENOVATION | LOFT LIKE JUNIOR ONE | 2 WALK-IN CLOSET | ELEV, LAUNDRY & LIVE IN SUPER{ Will work with international students & renters }Welcome to a high ceiling junior 1 (larger than most 1 bedroom in the area) with gigantic oversize windows. New modern floor with light gray wall makes this a very welcoming apartment to call home. L-shaped kitchen w beautiful granite counter top, dishwasher & built-in microwave. Stainless steel appliances combined with top white cabinets and walnut base cabinets. Two walk-in closets; floor-to-ceiling closets; enough space for all your wardrobes & suitcases.Unit easily fits a large queen size bed with tons of room to spare. Tenants in this line can fit a large sectional couch, coffee table and huge entertainment system plus a dining area in the spacious area.Great layout, friendly super and located on an amazing quiet tree lined block. SPIRE750560

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 22 Jones Street have any available units?
22 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Jones Street have?
Some of 22 Jones Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Jones Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 Jones Street offer parking?
No, 22 Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 22 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Jones Street has units with dishwashers.
