All apartments in New York
Find more places like 219 e 81.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
219 e 81
Last updated June 25 2020 at 8:37 AM

219 e 81

219 East 81st Street · (516) 287-0805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

219 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Brand new to the market!! Enormous JUNIOR ONE bedroom , approx 550 SF, located on the 4th floor of an elevator building on 81st Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. Apartment faces south and receives amazing sunlight!! Exposed brick wall with deco fireplace gives the apartment a charming feel. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and overlooks the large living room area. Amazing closet space.Building features gym, elevator, laundry and live in super. EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 e 81 have any available units?
219 e 81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 e 81 have?
Some of 219 e 81's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 e 81 currently offering any rent specials?
219 e 81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 e 81 pet-friendly?
No, 219 e 81 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 219 e 81 offer parking?
No, 219 e 81 does not offer parking.
Does 219 e 81 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 e 81 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 e 81 have a pool?
No, 219 e 81 does not have a pool.
Does 219 e 81 have accessible units?
No, 219 e 81 does not have accessible units.
Does 219 e 81 have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 e 81 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 219 e 81?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity