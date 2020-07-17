Amenities

Brand new to the market!! Enormous JUNIOR ONE bedroom , approx 550 SF, located on the 4th floor of an elevator building on 81st Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. Apartment faces south and receives amazing sunlight!! Exposed brick wall with deco fireplace gives the apartment a charming feel. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and overlooks the large living room area. Amazing closet space.Building features gym, elevator, laundry and live in super. EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!