217 east 88th st

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE!

This is the most adorable 1 bedroom apartment! I love the red walls, the homey, yet inspiring atmosphere this place has!



It has a smallish, yet queen sized bedroom with closet. There is a great extra foyer and open space,, perhaps a spot to put that extra fancy furniture you want folks to see when they first come in!



In the kitchen we see gorgeous stainless steel appliances, including the coveted dishwasher! A nice large open living area makes it all work! In the bath, and this is my favorite part, are nice modern finishes and a MASSIVE modern tiled shower!



This wonderful unit,, is only three flights up in a very very well maintained brownstone, a stone's throw from the 86th St subway station, and just a few blocks from the 86th St 6 Train as well! OPTIMAL LOCATION!!!!



Bring your cat or dog and meet your attentive super who resides on block! I am available to show this unit 7 days, with same day showings easily done! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!

