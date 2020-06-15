All apartments in New York
217 east 88th st
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:24 AM

217 east 88th st

217 East 88th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE!
This is the most adorable 1 bedroom apartment! I love the red walls, the homey, yet inspiring atmosphere this place has!

It has a smallish, yet queen sized bedroom with closet. There is a great extra foyer and open space,, perhaps a spot to put that extra fancy furniture you want folks to see when they first come in!

In the kitchen we see gorgeous stainless steel appliances, including the coveted dishwasher! A nice large open living area makes it all work! In the bath, and this is my favorite part, are nice modern finishes and a MASSIVE modern tiled shower!

This wonderful unit,, is only three flights up in a very very well maintained brownstone, a stone's throw from the 86th St subway station, and just a few blocks from the 86th St 6 Train as well! OPTIMAL LOCATION!!!!

Bring your cat or dog and meet your attentive super who resides on block! I am available to show this unit 7 days, with same day showings easily done! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!
Schedule a Showing Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 east 88th st have any available units?
217 east 88th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 east 88th st have?
Some of 217 east 88th st's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 east 88th st currently offering any rent specials?
217 east 88th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 east 88th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 east 88th st is pet friendly.
Does 217 east 88th st offer parking?
No, 217 east 88th st does not offer parking.
Does 217 east 88th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 east 88th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 east 88th st have a pool?
No, 217 east 88th st does not have a pool.
Does 217 east 88th st have accessible units?
No, 217 east 88th st does not have accessible units.
Does 217 east 88th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 east 88th st has units with dishwashers.
