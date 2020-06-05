215 West 84th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher gym air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry media room

Contactless access can be arranged.



Video available upon request.



Oversized one bedroom! This bright apartment boasts a spacious living room and bedroom. The separate kitchen is fully equipped with full-size appliances including a dishwasher. High ceilings, built in A/C units, hardwood flooring throughout, large closets in the bedroom and living space round out the great features.



Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, two blocks from the 1 train, Eagle Court is a premiere Pre-war rental building. The building features a 24 hour doorman, fitness room, laundry room, and live-in super. Located just a few minutes from Central Park, Zabars, AMC Movie Theater, Boat Basin, and Riverside Park. Sorry, no pets.,Oversized one bedroom! This bright apartment boasts a spacious living room and bedroom. The separate kitchen is fully equipped with full-size appliances including a dishwasher. High ceilings, built in A/C units, hardwood flooring throughout, large closets in the bedroom and living space round out the great features.



Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, two blocks from the 1 train, Eagle Court is a premiere Pre-war rental building. The building features a 24 hour doorman, fitness room, laundry room, and live-in super. Located just a few minutes from Central Park, Zabars, AMC Movie Theater, Boat Basin, and Riverside Park. Sorry, no pets.