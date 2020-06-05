All apartments in New York
Find more places like
215 West 84th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
215 West 84th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

215 West 84th Street

215 West 84th Street · (203) 309-9928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

215 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Contactless access can be arranged.

Video available upon request.

Oversized one bedroom! This bright apartment boasts a spacious living room and bedroom. The separate kitchen is fully equipped with full-size appliances including a dishwasher. High ceilings, built in A/C units, hardwood flooring throughout, large closets in the bedroom and living space round out the great features.

Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, two blocks from the 1 train, Eagle Court is a premiere Pre-war rental building. The building features a 24 hour doorman, fitness room, laundry room, and live-in super. Located just a few minutes from Central Park, Zabars, AMC Movie Theater, Boat Basin, and Riverside Park. Sorry, no pets.,Oversized one bedroom! This bright apartment boasts a spacious living room and bedroom. The separate kitchen is fully equipped with full-size appliances including a dishwasher. High ceilings, built in A/C units, hardwood flooring throughout, large closets in the bedroom and living space round out the great features.

Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, two blocks from the 1 train, Eagle Court is a premiere Pre-war rental building. The building features a 24 hour doorman, fitness room, laundry room, and live-in super. Located just a few minutes from Central Park, Zabars, AMC Movie Theater, Boat Basin, and Riverside Park. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 215 West 84th Street have any available units?
215 West 84th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West 84th Street have?
Some of 215 West 84th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 215 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 215 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 West 84th Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210-220 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's KitchenChelseaMidtown EastWashington HeightsHarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College