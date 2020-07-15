Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Looking for a one-bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, huge walk-in closets and only a stone's throw away from all the shopping boutiques, supermarkets, restaurants and art galleries that define the posh Lenox Hill neighborhood? Then look no further: #3E at 215 East 77th Street is a must see! This south facing apartment boasts a large sun-drenched bedroom with abundant closet space, in-wall AC units, a windowed kitchen and lovely hardwood floors.
Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined block, this pet-friendly elevator building has a live-in super and on-site laundry. A dazzling array of restaurants are just around the corner on 2nd and 3rd Avenues, Lenox Hill Hospital is a block away and the 6 train is down the block. Rent advertised, $2487, is the net effective rent on a 12 month lease with one month free. Gross rent is $2695 due monthly. No broker's fee. Available immediately. Showings (including virtual) by appt only. If viewing in person, must complete health care questionnaire and liability forms in advance.