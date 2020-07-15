Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Looking for a one-bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, huge walk-in closets and only a stone's throw away from all the shopping boutiques, supermarkets, restaurants and art galleries that define the posh Lenox Hill neighborhood? Then look no further: #3E at 215 East 77th Street is a must see! This south facing apartment boasts a large sun-drenched bedroom with abundant closet space, in-wall AC units, a windowed kitchen and lovely hardwood floors.



Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined block, this pet-friendly elevator building has a live-in super and on-site laundry. A dazzling array of restaurants are just around the corner on 2nd and 3rd Avenues, Lenox Hill Hospital is a block away and the 6 train is down the block. Rent advertised, $2487, is the net effective rent on a 12 month lease with one month free. Gross rent is $2695 due monthly. No broker's fee. Available immediately. Showings (including virtual) by appt only. If viewing in person, must complete health care questionnaire and liability forms in advance.