Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

215 East 77th Street

215 East 77th Street · (212) 381-2375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,487

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Looking for a one-bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, huge walk-in closets and only a stone's throw away from all the shopping boutiques, supermarkets, restaurants and art galleries that define the posh Lenox Hill neighborhood? Then look no further: #3E at 215 East 77th Street is a must see! This south facing apartment boasts a large sun-drenched bedroom with abundant closet space, in-wall AC units, a windowed kitchen and lovely hardwood floors.

Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined block, this pet-friendly elevator building has a live-in super and on-site laundry. A dazzling array of restaurants are just around the corner on 2nd and 3rd Avenues, Lenox Hill Hospital is a block away and the 6 train is down the block. Rent advertised, $2487, is the net effective rent on a 12 month lease with one month free. Gross rent is $2695 due monthly. No broker's fee. Available immediately. Showings (including virtual) by appt only. If viewing in person, must complete health care questionnaire and liability forms in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 East 77th Street have any available units?
215 East 77th Street has a unit available for $2,487 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 East 77th Street have?
Some of 215 East 77th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 East 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 East 77th Street is pet friendly.
Does 215 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 215 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 215 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
