213 West 79th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Just Listed! Amazing reduced price to have your own Large private terrace in the heart of UWS! This beautifully renovated spacious alcove studio with high ceilings features hardwood floors throughout, marble bath and lots of natural light. You can finally enjoy cooking. This kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and enough room to move around and entertain your guests while preparing delicious meals. Videos upon request are available as well as the virtual showing. Your perfect private oasis awaits.Please email for an exclusive showing.