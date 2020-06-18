All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

213 West 79th Street

213 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

213 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just Listed! Amazing reduced price to have your own Large private terrace in the heart of UWS! This beautifully renovated spacious alcove studio with high ceilings features hardwood floors throughout, marble bath and lots of natural light. You can finally enjoy cooking. This kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and enough room to move around and entertain your guests while preparing delicious meals. Videos upon request are available as well as the virtual showing. Your perfect private oasis awaits.Please email for an exclusive showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 West 79th Street have any available units?
213 West 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 West 79th Street have?
Some of 213 West 79th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 213 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 213 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 213 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 213 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 West 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
