Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities

Just listed and ready to rent on one of the best UES blocks!



-KING sized bedroom with easy room for furniture

-Excellent closet space and natural light

-Laundry next door

-Fully renovated kitchen with ALL appliances including dishwasher

-Super on site

-Only ONE block from the Q and two blocks from the 4,5,6

-Spacious living room with easy layout for a couch/tv/table set up



Call, email or text at any time of your convenience to set up a viewing, keys are in my pocket!