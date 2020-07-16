213 E 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex apartment for Rent in Kips Bay. Designer Kitchen & Bathroom, Dish Washer, Washer/Dryer in the building X-Brick Prewar Brownstone, Hardwood Floors, Spiral Stairs to Private Roof Deck Pet Ok 5D $3,595 JunBrick, Hrdwd Flrs, Spiral Strs to Priv This great <NEIGHBORHOOD> home <IF P BUILDING>.The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, elevator. 6,N and R trains are close to this pre-war Kips Bay building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Kips Bay apartment before your competitors do so.