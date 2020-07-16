All apartments in New York
Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:21 PM

213 E 28th Street

213 East 28th Street · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 East 28th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex apartment for Rent in Kips Bay. Designer Kitchen &amp; Bathroom, Dish Washer, Washer/Dryer in the building X-Brick Prewar Brownstone, Hardwood Floors, Spiral Stairs to Private Roof Deck Pet Ok 5D $3,595 JunBrick, Hrdwd Flrs, Spiral Strs to Priv This great &lt;NEIGHBORHOOD&gt; home &lt;IF P BUILDING&gt;.The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, elevator. 6,N and R trains are close to this pre-war Kips Bay building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Kips Bay apartment before your competitors do so.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 E 28th Street have any available units?
213 E 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 E 28th Street have?
Some of 213 E 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 E 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 E 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 E 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 E 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 213 E 28th Street offer parking?
No, 213 E 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 E 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 E 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 E 28th Street have a pool?
No, 213 E 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 E 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 213 E 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 E 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 E 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
