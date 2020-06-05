All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

212 West 18th Street

212 West 18th Street · (212) 444-7872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11CD · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
An exquisite and spacious four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence with two master suites, custom designed with premium upgrades in Chelsea's Walker Tower.Oversized tilt-and-turn windows in every room of this almost 3,900 SF corner home with views facing South, West and North. French herringbone oak flooring and up to 12 ft ceilings set an elegant tone throughout. Enjoy loft-like proportions in the massive great room lined with a wall of custom built-ins, while the Smallbone kitchen features marble and limestone countertops, Dornbracht fixtures, Sub-Zero refrigerator, fully vented induction cooktop with pot filler, two Viking wall ovens and a warming drawer, Miele speed oven and built-in coffee system, and a wine refrigerator.The sprawling master suite is a serene escape with grand dimensions. The en suite bathroom in floor-to-ceiling marble, features an inviting cast-iron soaking tub, frameless glass steam shower, extra-wide dual-sink vanity and Waterworks fixtures. A glamorous dressing room is flanked by two walk-in closets, with three additional closets providing even more storage. Three more complete bedroom suites line the western wing of the home, each with elegant wall-coverings, chic custom lighting, walk-in closets and gorgeous en suite bathrooms.No detail was overlooked in the design of this home. Radiant heat floors pave the entire residence; a Crestron Home Automation System attends to all controls; the large laundry closet features a fully vented dryer; and built-in zoned humidification system, ultra-quiet central air conditioning and ventilation ensures optimal temperature and air quality year-round.Designed by Ralph Thomas Walker, the building was originally built in 1929 and then converted to luxury condominium homes in 2012. Residents of Walker Tower enjoy 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a library lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, playroom and a landscaped roof deck with dining area, sun lawn, observation area and covered cabana.Owner prefers to sell, but willing to rent furnished with access to show for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West 18th Street have any available units?
212 West 18th Street has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 West 18th Street have?
Some of 212 West 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 212 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 212 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 212 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 212 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 West 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
