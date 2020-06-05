212 West 18th Street

Amenities

An exquisite and spacious four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence with two master suites, custom designed with premium upgrades in Chelsea's Walker Tower.Oversized tilt-and-turn windows in every room of this almost 3,900 SF corner home with views facing South, West and North. French herringbone oak flooring and up to 12 ft ceilings set an elegant tone throughout. Enjoy loft-like proportions in the massive great room lined with a wall of custom built-ins, while the Smallbone kitchen features marble and limestone countertops, Dornbracht fixtures, Sub-Zero refrigerator, fully vented induction cooktop with pot filler, two Viking wall ovens and a warming drawer, Miele speed oven and built-in coffee system, and a wine refrigerator.The sprawling master suite is a serene escape with grand dimensions. The en suite bathroom in floor-to-ceiling marble, features an inviting cast-iron soaking tub, frameless glass steam shower, extra-wide dual-sink vanity and Waterworks fixtures. A glamorous dressing room is flanked by two walk-in closets, with three additional closets providing even more storage. Three more complete bedroom suites line the western wing of the home, each with elegant wall-coverings, chic custom lighting, walk-in closets and gorgeous en suite bathrooms.No detail was overlooked in the design of this home. Radiant heat floors pave the entire residence; a Crestron Home Automation System attends to all controls; the large laundry closet features a fully vented dryer; and built-in zoned humidification system, ultra-quiet central air conditioning and ventilation ensures optimal temperature and air quality year-round.Designed by Ralph Thomas Walker, the building was originally built in 1929 and then converted to luxury condominium homes in 2012. Residents of Walker Tower enjoy 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a library lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, playroom and a landscaped roof deck with dining area, sun lawn, observation area and covered cabana.Owner prefers to sell, but willing to rent furnished with access to show for sale.