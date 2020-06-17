Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel gym concierge doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman gym hot tub

AVAILABLE July 1st, 2018. ULTRA LARGE 1 Bed/1 Bath at the most sought-after luxury Condominium in SoHo, One Kenmare Square at 210 Lafayette Street. This home boasts a custom open stainless chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line SubZero, Miele, and Bosch appliances, an expansive 19.5' x 15.5' Living Room, perfectly suited for entertaining; and a sumptuous marble spa-like bath customized with a glass curtain and a specially-designed sink and vanity. Loft-like 10' ceilings and a wall of 8' windows offer stunning light and Eastern views of the Williamsburg Bridge.

This apartment also features: solid ash wood floors, and a Bosch Washer/Dryer. Enjoy a 24 Hour Doorman & Concierge, Live-In Super, and Fully equipped Fitness Room. All this where SoHo and Nolita meet at 210 Lafayette Street. A private basement storage unit is available for $150 per month.