Amenities
AVAILABLE July 1st, 2018. ULTRA LARGE 1 Bed/1 Bath at the most sought-after luxury Condominium in SoHo, One Kenmare Square at 210 Lafayette Street. This home boasts a custom open stainless chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line SubZero, Miele, and Bosch appliances, an expansive 19.5' x 15.5' Living Room, perfectly suited for entertaining; and a sumptuous marble spa-like bath customized with a glass curtain and a specially-designed sink and vanity. Loft-like 10' ceilings and a wall of 8' windows offer stunning light and Eastern views of the Williamsburg Bridge.
This apartment also features: solid ash wood floors, and a Bosch Washer/Dryer. Enjoy a 24 Hour Doorman & Concierge, Live-In Super, and Fully equipped Fitness Room. All this where SoHo and Nolita meet at 210 Lafayette Street. A private basement storage unit is available for $150 per month.