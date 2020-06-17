All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

210 Lafayette Street

210 Lafayette Street · (347) 446-9088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-B · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
hot tub
AVAILABLE July 1st, 2018. ULTRA LARGE 1 Bed/1 Bath at the most sought-after luxury Condominium in SoHo, One Kenmare Square at 210 Lafayette Street. This home boasts a custom open stainless chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line SubZero, Miele, and Bosch appliances, an expansive 19.5' x 15.5' Living Room, perfectly suited for entertaining; and a sumptuous marble spa-like bath customized with a glass curtain and a specially-designed sink and vanity. Loft-like 10' ceilings and a wall of 8' windows offer stunning light and Eastern views of the Williamsburg Bridge.
This apartment also features: solid ash wood floors, and a Bosch Washer/Dryer. Enjoy a 24 Hour Doorman & Concierge, Live-In Super, and Fully equipped Fitness Room. All this where SoHo and Nolita meet at 210 Lafayette Street. A private basement storage unit is available for $150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lafayette Street have any available units?
210 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 210 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 210 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 210 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
