Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

21 W 86th ST

21 West 86th Street · (917) 543-7141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
bbq/grill
lobby
Amazing 3BR/3.5BTH with newly renovated finishes, including custom made kitchen cabinets, Viking and Liebherr appliances, in-unit washer/dryer and central heating and cooling! Amazing location, less than one block from Central Park! This apartment can be rented deposit free. 3 Monthes Free The Brewster, located at 21 West 86th Street just off Central Park West, has been completely re-imagined and redesigned. Apartments and common areas offer luxurious condominium finishes, fixtures and appliances. The heating and cooling is state-of-the-art. The exceptional amenities are brand new, while the building's historic pre-war character has been preserved.Sophisticated custom woodwork and hardware. Solid wide-board flooring. Gourmet kitchens with built-in top-of-the-line appliances. Bathrooms with soaking tubs, double vanities and walk-in showers. Powder rooms in many larger residences. Price Listed as Net Effective Complimentary Building amenities include:24-hour white-glove conciergeNotable Art Deco lobby with authentic furnishingsChildren's playroomPet spaRooftop garden with outdoor barbeque, sumptuous seating, and fireplaceHealth club mrgnyc403402

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

