21 W 86th ST

Amenities

Amazing 3BR/3.5BTH with newly renovated finishes, including custom made kitchen cabinets, Viking and Liebherr appliances, in-unit washer/dryer and central heating and cooling! Amazing location, less than one block from Central Park! This apartment can be rented deposit free. 3 Monthes Free The Brewster, located at 21 West 86th Street just off Central Park West, has been completely re-imagined and redesigned. Apartments and common areas offer luxurious condominium finishes, fixtures and appliances. The heating and cooling is state-of-the-art. The exceptional amenities are brand new, while the building's historic pre-war character has been preserved.Sophisticated custom woodwork and hardware. Solid wide-board flooring. Gourmet kitchens with built-in top-of-the-line appliances. Bathrooms with soaking tubs, double vanities and walk-in showers. Powder rooms in many larger residences. Price Listed as Net Effective Complimentary Building amenities include:24-hour white-glove conciergeNotable Art Deco lobby with authentic furnishingsChildren's playroomPet spaRooftop garden with outdoor barbeque, sumptuous seating, and fireplaceHealth club mrgnyc403402