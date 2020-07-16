All apartments in New York
21 Bleecker Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-E · Avail. now

$12,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this luxury duplex loft on a prime block in the heart of NoHo. The unique architect-designed townhouse apartment has a private entrance and a 400 sq.ft. garden. The upper level features spacious open-plan living with 10 foot ceilings, a chef's kitchen and dining room. The downstairs has a pin-drop quiet master bedroom suite, a home office, a second bedroom and additional studio for guests or rec space. The custom-built staircase and white oak hardwood floors throughout have been treated with a natural oil finish. With Southern and Northern exposure on both levels and motorized Palladiom shades, the space is always bright yet private. An all new spacious chef s kitchen by Henrybuilt allows for easy entertaining, with a Thermidor 5-burner Masterpiece Series gas cooktop and Bosch appliances. The home has central heating / cooling with zone control and bathrooms have radiant heated floors. A Bose Soundtouch surround sound system is wired for audio, projection and TV. The Lutron luxury built-in shading and lighting system allows for personalized scene control via remote, wall switches or app. Originally constructed in the 1830's as a merchant's house on what was then the northern edge of the city, it is now very centrally located between NoLiTa, SoHo, NYU campus and the East and West Village neighborhoods. Pets case by case * Furnished or unfurnished availability. Pied-a-terre friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Bleecker Street have any available units?
21 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 21 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Bleecker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Bleecker Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 21 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Bleecker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 21 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Bleecker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Bleecker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Bleecker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
