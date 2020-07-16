21 Bleecker Street ·

Amenities

Welcome home to this luxury duplex loft on a prime block in the heart of NoHo. The unique architect-designed townhouse apartment has a private entrance and a 400 sq.ft. garden. The upper level features spacious open-plan living with 10 foot ceilings, a chef's kitchen and dining room. The downstairs has a pin-drop quiet master bedroom suite, a home office, a second bedroom and additional studio for guests or rec space. The custom-built staircase and white oak hardwood floors throughout have been treated with a natural oil finish. With Southern and Northern exposure on both levels and motorized Palladiom shades, the space is always bright yet private. An all new spacious chef s kitchen by Henrybuilt allows for easy entertaining, with a Thermidor 5-burner Masterpiece Series gas cooktop and Bosch appliances. The home has central heating / cooling with zone control and bathrooms have radiant heated floors. A Bose Soundtouch surround sound system is wired for audio, projection and TV. The Lutron luxury built-in shading and lighting system allows for personalized scene control via remote, wall switches or app. Originally constructed in the 1830's as a merchant's house on what was then the northern edge of the city, it is now very centrally located between NoLiTa, SoHo, NYU campus and the East and West Village neighborhoods. Pets case by case * Furnished or unfurnished availability. Pied-a-terre friendly.