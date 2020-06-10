208 East 28th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

NO FEE! Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom in extremely large converted 2 bedroom! This recently renovated home features HUGE KING-SIZED bedrooms, separate living area, hard wood floors, high ceilings and stunning new kitchen w. dishwasher. Newly renovated windowed bathroom. Charming Art Deco elevator building with full time super, laundry room and common garden. Quick and easy application, no board approval required. No smokers please

Applicants must be gainfully employed.