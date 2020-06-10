All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:27 AM

208 East 28th Street

208 East 28th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 245
Location

208 East 28th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-J · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE! Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom in extremely large converted 2 bedroom! This recently renovated home features HUGE KING-SIZED bedrooms, separate living area, hard wood floors, high ceilings and stunning new kitchen w. dishwasher. Newly renovated windowed bathroom. Charming Art Deco elevator building with full time super, laundry room and common garden. Quick and easy application, no board approval required. No smokers please
Applicants must be gainfully employed. BrokerS, CYOF,Brand new kitchen and bathroom in extremely large converted 2 bedroom! This recently renovated home features HUGE KING-SIZED bedrooms, separate living area, hard wood floors, high ceilings and stunning new kitchen with dishwasher and new bathroom. Charming Art Deco elevator building with full time super, laundry room and common garden. Quick and easy application, no board approval required.
Applicants must be gainfully employed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East 28th Street have any available units?
208 East 28th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 East 28th Street have?
Some of 208 East 28th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 East 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 East 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 208 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 208 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 East 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 208 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 208 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 East 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
