207 SECOND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated Townhouse 3 bed, Common Roof, Washer / Dryer. Fire Place.



This stunning 3 bedrooms has it all, located on the top floor of beautiful five story Townhouse featuring quality hardwood floors. The apartment has been 100% gut renovated. Brand new Open Kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, washing machine, microwave and dryer) and Maple cabinets. Marble bath. Video intercom. Corner building with lots of windows and natural light. Common roof deck. Decorative Fire place. High Ceilings. Most convenient location in the East Village you are close to everything, just 3 blocks from Union Square, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, fine dining, learning centers, shopping, easy commute to other neighborhoods, proximity to major subway lines: F/M, 6, B/D, N/R & L and so much more...Please contact me today for a private appointment.