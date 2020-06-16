All apartments in New York
207 SECOND AVENUE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

207 SECOND AVENUE

207 2nd Ave · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated Townhouse 3 bed, Common Roof, Washer / Dryer. Fire Place.

This stunning 3 bedrooms has it all, located on the top floor of beautiful five story Townhouse featuring quality hardwood floors. The apartment has been 100% gut renovated. Brand new Open Kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, washing machine, microwave and dryer) and Maple cabinets. Marble bath. Video intercom. Corner building with lots of windows and natural light. Common roof deck. Decorative Fire place. High Ceilings. Most convenient location in the East Village you are close to everything, just 3 blocks from Union Square, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, fine dining, learning centers, shopping, easy commute to other neighborhoods, proximity to major subway lines: F/M, 6, B/D, N/R & L and so much more...Please contact me today for a private appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 SECOND AVENUE have any available units?
207 SECOND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 SECOND AVENUE have?
Some of 207 SECOND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 SECOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
207 SECOND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 SECOND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 207 SECOND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 207 SECOND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 207 SECOND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 207 SECOND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 SECOND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 SECOND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 207 SECOND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 207 SECOND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 207 SECOND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 SECOND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 SECOND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
