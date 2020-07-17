205 West 76th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman parking pool table garage lobby media room

In the 11 years since The Harrison opened its doors, the "04" has traded just once and never been offered for rent. Apartment 504 - the larger version of the line - is the best of them all. This luxurious home spans 2,667 square feet, and is crowned by an almost 500sf terrace overlooking the building's exceptional entertainment lounge and planted patio. Upon entry, the 20ft gallery properly introduces the home's grandeur. Off the gallery, the sunny, grand 26ft long and wide living room and the adjacent sunny dining room are perfectly aligned for entertaining all of your guests. The huge chef's kitchen is equipped with custom-designed Sapele mahogany cabinetry, cream polished granite countertops, and top of the line appliances from Sub-Zero, Viking and Miele. The kitchen also has a charming breakfast room overlooking the building's beautifully furnished and planted patio, and Viking wine storage. More sunny southern exposure can be found in the lavish master bedroom along with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double vanity and a separate shower and soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms are located in a private wing along with the washer/dryer. There are three full and one half-baths. The apartment is serviced by a 6-zone central air conditioning and heating system. With only 4 apartments to the floor, residents enjoy a treasured level of intimacy and luxury.



Designed by world-renowned Robert A.M. Stern, The Harrison offers countless amenities including a full time door attendant and concierge service, grand lobby with fireplace, entertainment lounge, outdoor courtyard, billiards room, children's playroom, rooftop terrace and private access - at discounted rates - to the top-rated Equinox West 76th Street. Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects designed the building's outdoor spaces. There is also a car-parking garage accessible from within the building. The condominium is smoke-free.



The location is unmatched - central to extraordinary cultural, historical and recreational landmarks. The Museum of Natural History, Hayden Planetarium, the Children's Museum, New York Historical Society, Lincoln Center, the Beacon Theatre, Central Park and Riverside Park are all short strolls away. Multiple bus routes and a nearby express subway station facilitate easy movement to all parts of the city.



Pets permitted case-by-case.



Available July 1.