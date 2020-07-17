All apartments in New York
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:01 PM

205 West 76th Street

205 West 76th Street · (212) 588-5656
Location

205 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$21,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
parking
pool table
garage
lobby
media room
In the 11 years since The Harrison opened its doors, the "04" has traded just once and never been offered for rent. Apartment 504 - the larger version of the line - is the best of them all. This luxurious home spans 2,667 square feet, and is crowned by an almost 500sf terrace overlooking the building's exceptional entertainment lounge and planted patio. Upon entry, the 20ft gallery properly introduces the home's grandeur. Off the gallery, the sunny, grand 26ft long and wide living room and the adjacent sunny dining room are perfectly aligned for entertaining all of your guests. The huge chef's kitchen is equipped with custom-designed Sapele mahogany cabinetry, cream polished granite countertops, and top of the line appliances from Sub-Zero, Viking and Miele. The kitchen also has a charming breakfast room overlooking the building's beautifully furnished and planted patio, and Viking wine storage. More sunny southern exposure can be found in the lavish master bedroom along with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double vanity and a separate shower and soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms are located in a private wing along with the washer/dryer. There are three full and one half-baths. The apartment is serviced by a 6-zone central air conditioning and heating system. With only 4 apartments to the floor, residents enjoy a treasured level of intimacy and luxury.

Designed by world-renowned Robert A.M. Stern, The Harrison offers countless amenities including a full time door attendant and concierge service, grand lobby with fireplace, entertainment lounge, outdoor courtyard, billiards room, children's playroom, rooftop terrace and private access - at discounted rates - to the top-rated Equinox West 76th Street. Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects designed the building's outdoor spaces. There is also a car-parking garage accessible from within the building. The condominium is smoke-free.

The location is unmatched - central to extraordinary cultural, historical and recreational landmarks. The Museum of Natural History, Hayden Planetarium, the Children's Museum, New York Historical Society, Lincoln Center, the Beacon Theatre, Central Park and Riverside Park are all short strolls away. Multiple bus routes and a nearby express subway station facilitate easy movement to all parts of the city.

Pets permitted case-by-case.

Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West 76th Street have any available units?
205 West 76th Street has a unit available for $21,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 West 76th Street have?
Some of 205 West 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 West 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 West 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 205 West 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 West 76th Street offers parking.
Does 205 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 West 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 205 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 West 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
