5 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AT 103RD STREET & BROADWAY, around the corner from the 1 train at 103rd Street! Very easy commute to Columbia University. Sun-filled apartment with updated kitchen and 2 full bathrooms. Each room has a window. Located in a well-maintained elevator building, with live-in super and laundry. A few blocks to Whole Foods and the best restaurants and shops on the UWS/Morningside Heights. GUARANTORS AND INTERNATIONAL APPLICANTS ACCEPTED.