Large private balcony. This is a large FURNISHED 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Gramercy. The apartment boasts ample storage space, a large living room, a walk in closet, a nice walk through kitchen and ample natural light.

Only cats are allowed.

Full service doorman building with a lushly landscaped Zen garden with 360 views of manhattan, bike storage, a state of the art gym and a well kept laundry room.



Link to video-https://youtu.be/5DB_GEQ3SsY