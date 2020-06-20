205 East 68th Street

Amenities

PRIME UES LOCATION / WASHER DRYER / WALK-IN CLOSET / MARBLE BATH / FULL SERVICE LUXURY BUILDING! This generously sized studio, located in the heart of the UES, has plenty of room to set up a sleeping area and a living room for entertaining. If you like peace and quiet, this apartment is for you. You'll also enjoy plenty of natural light coming in from the huge, garden facing window. This home has other great features like the galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a DW and MW, marble bath with a brand new WD, central AC, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. This luxury building is loaded with amenities. It has 24-hour White Glove Concierge and Doorman service, fully equipped fitness center, common garden, garage, laundry room and storage. The neighborhood has amazing restaurants and shopping with the Q and 6 trains located around the corner. Sorry, no pets!