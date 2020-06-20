All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

205 East 68th Street

205 E 68th St · (917) 273-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 E 68th St, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit T2D · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRIME UES LOCATION / WASHER DRYER / WALK-IN CLOSET / MARBLE BATH / FULL SERVICE LUXURY BUILDING! This generously sized studio, located in the heart of the UES, has plenty of room to set up a sleeping area and a living room for entertaining. If you like peace and quiet, this apartment is for you. You'll also enjoy plenty of natural light coming in from the huge, garden facing window. This home has other great features like the galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a DW and MW, marble bath with a brand new WD, central AC, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. This luxury building is loaded with amenities. It has 24-hour White Glove Concierge and Doorman service, fully equipped fitness center, common garden, garage, laundry room and storage. The neighborhood has amazing restaurants and shopping with the Q and 6 trains located around the corner. Sorry, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 East 68th Street have any available units?
205 East 68th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 East 68th Street have?
Some of 205 East 68th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 East 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 East 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 East 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 East 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 East 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 East 68th Street does offer parking.
Does 205 East 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 East 68th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 East 68th Street have a pool?
No, 205 East 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 East 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 East 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 East 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 East 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
