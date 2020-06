Amenities

IMMERSIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR & VIDEO AVAILABLEThis apartment has a huge king sized bedroom with walk-in closet, separate kitchen, and renovated bath. The living room measures about 11 9, and the bedroom measures about 15 12. The building is just a 30 second walk from the 1/2/3 express train, there is a live in super, and dry cleaners on the premises. Please note that the advertised rent is net effective with last month rent free; actual rent is $2,400.