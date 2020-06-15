All apartments in New York
Find more places like 204 East 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
204 East 7th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

204 East 7th Street

204 East 7th Street · (212) 500-7045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome to this new charming one bedroom home in the heart of the East Village, a block from Tompkins Square Park on a gorgeous, tree-lined street. Enjoy your sunny street view from the living room and your pin-drop quiet bedroom on the other side of the apartment. The inner chef in you will love the renovated, open kitchen with a complete appliance suite including DISHWASHER, full-sized fridge, gas range/oven, and microwave including substantial counter space and breakfast bar. Your spa-inspired renovated bathroom awaits you with glass door shower, marble vanity with great storage, and Duravit wall-mounted toilet. Best of all, this apartment is just one flight up and includes its own WASHER/DRYER!This apartment is available June 17th. 204 East 7th Street is a lovely pre-war building with just 4 apartments per floor. Super fast application process, no board package required. Pets allowed!Bedroom pic shows a full bed. A queen bed could fit, but it is a tighter squeeze as shown in the video.Video available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TGRWEPAB2s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 East 7th Street have any available units?
204 East 7th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 East 7th Street have?
Some of 204 East 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 East 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 204 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 204 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 East 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 204 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 204 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 East 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 204 East 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity