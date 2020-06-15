Amenities
Welcome to this new charming one bedroom home in the heart of the East Village, a block from Tompkins Square Park on a gorgeous, tree-lined street. Enjoy your sunny street view from the living room and your pin-drop quiet bedroom on the other side of the apartment. The inner chef in you will love the renovated, open kitchen with a complete appliance suite including DISHWASHER, full-sized fridge, gas range/oven, and microwave including substantial counter space and breakfast bar. Your spa-inspired renovated bathroom awaits you with glass door shower, marble vanity with great storage, and Duravit wall-mounted toilet. Best of all, this apartment is just one flight up and includes its own WASHER/DRYER!This apartment is available June 17th. 204 East 7th Street is a lovely pre-war building with just 4 apartments per floor. Super fast application process, no board package required. Pets allowed!Bedroom pic shows a full bed. A queen bed could fit, but it is a tighter squeeze as shown in the video.Video available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TGRWEPAB2s