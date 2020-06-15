All apartments in New York
203 West 91st Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:49 PM

203 West 91st Street

203 West 91st Street · (646) 809-4273
Location

203 West 91st Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
RENOVATED KITCHEN & BATH

Located on a quiet tree lined block, this fabulous, bright one bedroom in a pre-war walkup building features a renovated stainless steel kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry, wood floors, high ceilings and two closets.

This building has a laundry room and live-in super!

It is close to tons of restaurants and transportation (1, 2, 3 trains just a few blocks away!)

Contact me to view this apartment and others like it!,Located on a quiet tree lined block, this fabulous super bright one bedroom which is two flights up features a renovated stainless steel kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry, wood floors, high ceilings and two closets. This building features a laundry room and live-in super. Very close to tons of restaurants and express and local subway lines, this one-bedroom is offered at a truly great price. NO DOGS. First, Last and Security required at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 West 91st Street have any available units?
203 West 91st Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 West 91st Street have?
Some of 203 West 91st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 West 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 West 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 West 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 West 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 West 91st Street offer parking?
No, 203 West 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 West 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 West 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 West 91st Street have a pool?
No, 203 West 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 West 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 203 West 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 West 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 West 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
