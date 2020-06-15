203 West 91st Street

Amenities

RENOVATED KITCHEN & BATH



Located on a quiet tree lined block, this fabulous, bright one bedroom in a pre-war walkup building features a renovated stainless steel kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry, wood floors, high ceilings and two closets.



This building has a laundry room and live-in super!



It is close to tons of restaurants and transportation (1, 2, 3 trains just a few blocks away!)



Contact me to view this apartment and others like it!,Located on a quiet tree lined block, this fabulous super bright one bedroom which is two flights up features a renovated stainless steel kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry, wood floors, high ceilings and two closets. This building features a laundry room and live-in super. Very close to tons of restaurants and express and local subway lines, this one-bedroom is offered at a truly great price. NO DOGS. First, Last and Security required at lease signing.