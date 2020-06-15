All apartments in New York
203 West 22nd Street

203 West 22nd Street · (859) 492-6062
Location

203 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
internet access
media room
We are Now Offering 1 Months Free on a 12 Month Lease for all Direct Clients OR 1 Month OP

***Net price based on 1 Months Free = $3,941***

***The Gross Price per month = $4,300***

A pristine floor-through rental nestled in the heart of Chelsea, this gut-renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home blends contemporary design with classic city charm. Features of the apartment include gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors, sash windows with northern and southern exposure, whitewashed exposure brick walls, and a convenient in-unit washer/dryer.

The home flows directly into a large, open-concept living, dining, and kitchen space saturated with southern light. The kitchen is equipped with an eat-in breakfast bar, sleek Caesarstone countertops, custom cabinets with a lacquer finish, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. Finishing the home is an expansive bedroom with a large reach-in closet and an immaculate en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower.

203 West 22nd Street is a four-family townhouse in Chelsea. The building has a state-of-the-art video doorman system and is surrounded by trendy restaurants, bars cafes, and shops. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's are both less than a five minute walk away. Other neighborhood highlights include Eataly, Madison Square Park, and the Highline. Nearby subway lines include the 1/C/E/F/M/N/R/W.,NO FEE Just listed and Absolutely Stunning, this Brand New Full Floor One Bedroom home is truly a labor of love! Located in the heart of central Chelsea, in a meticulously gut renovated non-smoking Townhouse, this home is the best of both worlds, offering the charm and character of a classic Townhouse with all of today's modern conveniences.

There is a large south facing living room with beautiful tree-top views, incredible natural sunlight and 7 ' wide-plank floors throughout. The oversized chef's kitchen is open to the living room and is simply perfect for the at home chef with Caesar Stone countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, garbage disposal, full size slide in oven & cooktop, built-in microwave and a large breakfast bar that is simply perfect for entertaining. The oversized bedroom can easily accommodate a King-sized bed, with additional space for a home office, dressing area, or separate seating. As no detail has been overlooked, there is also a built-in washer/ dryer.

The building boasts a state of the art video doorman service with built in video and audio 2-way access control, which allows privacy coupled with convenience and added security. Tenant-controlled heating & a/c units allows heat and A/C at the tenant's convenience throughout the year, in both the bedroom and living room. CAT 6 wiring has been run throughout allowing high speed internet, with wireless plug and play internet/ cable from numerous outlets in each room.

All conveniently situated near multiple train lines, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Eataly and Fairway. As well as all the incredible restaurants, bars and amenities that Chelsea offers. Including the Highline, numerous theater's, gyms, Chelsea Piers and a short work form the Meat Packing district. For additional information, or to arrange a viewing: please email, or call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 West 22nd Street have any available units?
203 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $3,941 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 203 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 West 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 203 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 203 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 203 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
