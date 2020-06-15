203 West 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman internet access media room

We are Now Offering 1 Months Free on a 12 Month Lease for all Direct Clients OR 1 Month OP



***Net price based on 1 Months Free = $3,941***



***The Gross Price per month = $4,300***



A pristine floor-through rental nestled in the heart of Chelsea, this gut-renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home blends contemporary design with classic city charm. Features of the apartment include gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors, sash windows with northern and southern exposure, whitewashed exposure brick walls, and a convenient in-unit washer/dryer.



The home flows directly into a large, open-concept living, dining, and kitchen space saturated with southern light. The kitchen is equipped with an eat-in breakfast bar, sleek Caesarstone countertops, custom cabinets with a lacquer finish, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. Finishing the home is an expansive bedroom with a large reach-in closet and an immaculate en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower.



